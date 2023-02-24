Ashley Romans Joins ABC Pilot In Recasting – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Romans (Y: The Last Man) has been cast as a series regular opposite Ben McKenzie, Melissa George, Michelle Ortiz and Augustus Prew in ABC’s medical drama pilot The Hurt Unit. She replaces Bull alumna Jaime Lee Kirchner who had been originally cast in the pilot, written by Matt Lopez and John Glenn and to be directed by Marc Webb.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders

According to sources, Kirchner exited over creative differences during production. Her scenes will be reshot with Romans. While unfortunate, recastings are relatively common and a part of the pilot process.

The Hurt Unit follows a highly skilled team of trauma surgeons and nurses led by Danny (McKenzie), a self-made surgeon, who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time. When the sick and the injured can’t get to the ER, the Hurt Unit (Hospital Urgent Response Team) brings the ER to them.

Romans will play Nora, a surgeon from working-class roots who got her education by joining the Navy, serving as a trauma surgeon in multiple war zones. She wants to join Dr. Danny Marsh’s (McKenzie) elite HURT Unit, and although she’s nearly as brilliant a surgeon as he is, he won’t have her on his team until she levels with him about her troubled past.

RELATED: 2023 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

Glenn and Webb executive produce the pilot, produced by ABC Signature.

Romans was a lead in the FX post apocalyptic series Y: The Last Man, which ran for one season on Hulu. Her series credits also include AMC’s supernatural horror drama NOS4A2 where she started as recurring and was promoted to series regular in Season 2. Romans, who also recurred on Showtime’s Shameless, will next be see in Peacock’s Mrs. Davis. She is repped by Schumacher Management and Innovative Artists.