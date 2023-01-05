Ashley Olsen Marries Boyfriend Louis Eisner in Intimate Wedding Ceremony in Bel-Air: Report

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen attend the YES 20th Anniversary Gala on September 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala)

Ashley Olsen is married, according to a new report.

The fashion mogul, 36, tied the knot with Louis Eisner in a private ceremony on Dec. 28, Page Six reports.

The pair exchanged their vows in front of about 50 of their closest family and friends at a home in Bel-Air, sources told the outlet.

Ashley has been linked to Eisner, an artist and son of jewelry designer Lisa Eisner, since October 2017.

Notoriously private about her love life, the star has yet to publicly comment on their relationship. A rep for the fashion mogul did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In June 2019, Ashley sparked engagement buzz while out on a movie and dinner date in Los Angeles with Eisner.

The star dressed casually in an oversize black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, but it was the prominent dark band worn on her left ring finger that stood out the most.

Ashley Olsen

Louis Eisner/Instagram

Two years later, Eisner posted a rare photo of Ashley enjoying a cold beverage as the two hiked in the woods.

In the picture shared to Eisner’s Instagram Story, the fashion designer was also seen carrying an unusual accessory: a black machete.

Eisner, 33, did not add a caption to Ashley’s photo, though he followed up the shot with a snap of himself standing on a log over a pond.

The Full House alum and her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, opened up about why they are low-key people with a minimalistic style in June 2021, sharing that keeping their personal matters out of the spotlight is part of how she and Ashley grew up.

“We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary-Kate told i-D, when asked about their fashion label The Row’s discreet, modest style.

“I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference,” Ashley added, “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn’t always start from that simplistic place.”