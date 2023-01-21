Ashley Judd slams media for publishing mother Naomi Judd’s suicide note

Ashley Judd and her family are “deeply distressed” by recent media coverage of Naomi Judd’s death. The country music superstar died by suicide last April, but this week news publications such as Radar Online and the New York Post published police evidence related to her death, including a note apparently written by Naomi before her death.

Following this coverage, Ashley shared a statement to her social media accounts signed by “The Judd and Strickland Families.”

“Our family is deeply distressed by the galling, irresponsible publication of and ongoing requests for details and images of our beloved mother and wife’s death by suicide because of the trauma and damage it does to those who view such materials and the contagion risk they pose to those who are vulnerable to self-harm,” the statement begins.

Ashley Judd and her mother, Naomi Judd

Barry King/FilmMagic Ashley Judd and her mother, Naomi Judd

The statement goes on to slam this media coverage as “merely the crudest monetization of a family’s suffering and despair, and a flagrant disregard for public welfare,” as well as “a deep violation of our right to a modicum of decency and privacy in death.”

Along with that message, Ashley’s post includes the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s guidelines on coverage of suicide, which include not publishing notes left behind.

In addition to Ashley, Naomi is survived by her other daughter, Wynonna, with whom she formed the country music duo the Judds. Wynonna is currently performing on a final tour for the Judds, which has become a celebration of Naomi’s life and work, with contributions from fellow country artists like Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, and Little Big Town.

Read the Judd and Strickland families’ full statement above.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

Related content: