Ashley Graham bares all in unfiltered photo after slamming cancel culture

Ashley Graham shared an unfiltered photo of her post-pregnancy stomach on Monday.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model grabbed her stomach with both hands in the uncaptioned Instagram photo, revealing loose skin.

Her followers praised her in the comments, calling her “The realest one we know” and “inspirational,” saying, “We need more realistic models like her.” Alyssa Milano called her “Beautiful.”

The post comes a little more than a year after she gave birth to twin boys she shares with husband Justin Ervin. The couple also share a 3-year-old son.

Ashley Graham has given birth to three sons.

Her post came days after she slammed cancel culture over saying she no longer planned to breastfeed her children.

“There’s this whole thing with people telling you how to feed your child,” she said in an interview earlier this week on “The Daily Show” with guest host Chelsea Handler.

“With my first kid, I was like ‘I can only breastfeed, this is the right way.’ And then I had the twins, and I was like, ‘I’m not doing this. Both of you want both of these. This is a lot of work,’” she said.

She also spoke about what pregnancy did to her body.

“It’s like your body fills up with nutrition, and it’s like the baby sucks it out of you. And then the baby comes out, and then all of a sudden, you’re fully depleted of everything,” she said.

“You get acne, the weight doesn’t come off, your boobs go down to here when you’re done, I have two bras on currently,” she added jokingly.

Last month, the model posted several photos of her twins to celebrate their first birthday.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful boys, Roman & Malachi!” she wrote. “You two are constantly curious, utterly hilarious, and always changing. You keep me on my toes and make it totally worth it that I had to write this from the kitchen floor, covered in God knows what. I love you!”

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.