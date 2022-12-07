Ashley Flowers Sets 11-City Tour For Podcast ‘The Deck’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Author and podcast producer Ashley Flowers is taking her true-crime podcast, The Deck, on tour.

The Deck Investigates tour will hit 11 cities across the country from February 1 and will feature a 90-minute live show with Flowers as she walks through the details of an unsolved and underreported case that happened in the same region where she grew up.

One of the cases explored will be the brutal killing of Darlene Hulse. In the Summer of 1984, Darlene Hulse was killed in her own home, and despite the immediate manhunt, eyewitnesses, hundreds of leads, and investigative support from local, state, and federal levels, Darlene’s killer has gone undetected for nearly 40 years. Flowers will share newly uncovered details from exclusive interviews with the victim’s family, witnesses, law enforcement, and even the suspects themselves in hopes of finally bringing justice to Darlene and her family.

The tour will start at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas. Tickets are available from December 12.

Flowers, who lives in Indiana, is the founder of the independent media and podcast production company audiochuck and the creator and host of the true-crime podcast Crime Junkie, which was recently named number one on Apple’s 2022 list of most popular podcasts.