Ashley Benson, Eric Balfour Among Cast In Amazon Series – The Hamden Journal

Ashley Benson (Her Smell), Eric Balfour (Six Feet Under), Claire Rushbrook (Sherwood), Marsha Stephanie Blake (Orange Is the New Black) and Morgana Van Peebles (Superstition) have been cast opposite Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in Amazon Original drama series, Wilderness, from Firebird Pictures. Filming is currently underway in the U.S. and Canada with the series launching on Prime Video next year in over 240 countries and territories.

Written and created by Marnie Dickens based on B.E. Jones’ novel of the same name, Wilderness revolves around British couple Liv (Coleman) and Will (Jackson-Cohen) who seem to have it all: a rock-solid marriage; a glamorous new life in New York thousands of miles from their provincial hometown; and still young enough to feel that their whole lives are ahead of them. Until Liv learns about Will’s affair. Heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. Revenge is her only option, and when Will proposes a trip around America’s epic National Parks to give their relationship a fresh start, Liv knows just how to get it…Wilderness is a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly “happily-ever-after” quickly turns into a living nightmare.

Benson portrays Cara alongside Balfour as Garth, Rushbrook as Caryl, Blake as Det. Rawlins and Van Peebles as Ash. Jonathan Keltz (Reign) also joins the cast as Det. Wiseman and Talia Balsam (Divorce) as Bonnie.

Additional casting includes Crystal Balint (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Liana, Natalie Sharp (The Flash) as Marissa, Geoff Gustafson (A Christmas Proposal) as Zach and Jake Foy (Designated Survivor) as Anton.

Wilderness is produced by Firebird Pictures, written, created and executive produced by Marnie Dickens, directed and executive produced by So Yong Kim and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff.

Balfour, currently seen in Paramount+’s limited series The Offer, is repped by Innovative Artists, Luber Roklin and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols.