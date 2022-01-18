Ash on runway ‘problematic’ for aid delivery: Tonga politician

“The ash is proving quite problematic, not just for water and sanitation… but in terms of access for aid from Australians and New Zealand and other flights,” says the speaker of the Tongan Legislative Assembly, Fatafehi Fakafanua, as he gives an update on the situation in the Pacific island following Saturday’s volcanic eruption. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world the weekend, when a volcano exploded on the island and deposited ash, gas and acid rain across a large area of the Pacific.