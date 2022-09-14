Asghar Farhadi Named President Of Zurich Film Festival Jury – The Hamden Journal

Asghar Farhadi will preside over the jury for the International Feature Film Competition at this year’s Zurich Film Festival.

Farhadi will judge the festival’s competition category alongside Swiss director Petra Volpe (The Divine Order) and producer Daniel Dreifuss (All Quiet on the Western Front).

The acclaimed producer Christine Vachon (Boys Don’t Cry) will head the festival’s Focus Competition sidebar. Vachon will be joined by Swiss filmmaker director Fred Baillif (The Fam), Austrian filmmaker Katharina Mückstein (L’animale), editor Maria Fantastica Valmori (Once More Unto the Breach), and Swiss journalist Roger Schawinski.

The festival’s Documentary Film Competition will be headed by Alexander Nanau, Atanas Georgiev, Joelle Bertossa, Nina Numankadić, and Sushmit Ghosh.

“We are delighted that the two-time Academy Award-winning Asghar Farhadi is returning to the ZFF to preside over the Feature Film Competition jury,” Christian Jungen, artistic director of the Zurich Film Festival, said. “The producer Christine Vachon and the documentary filmmaking master Alexander Nanau are also no strangers to the ZFF. Our competitions are committed to promoting new talent, so it’s an encouragement to all participants that the juries are presided over by such inspiring greats of international auteur cinema.”

All three juries will present the festival’s prestigious Golden Eye award to winning films. The award comes with a CHF 25’000 cash prize.

Zurich runs from September 22-October 2.

As previously announced, Sally El Hosaini’s latest The Swimmers will open the festival. The film is based on the inspirational true-life story of the Mardini sisters.