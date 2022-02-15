‘Ascension’ Filmmaker Jessica Kingdon Signs With Anonymous Content – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Jessica Kingdon, who recently earned her first Oscar nomination for Ascension, has signed with Anonymous Content for management.

Kingdon directed and produced the Best Documentary contender, which plunges into universal paradoxes of economic progress, as it explores the aspiration that drives today’s People’s Republic of China.

The film made its world premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, where it won Best Documentary Feature, and was released by MTV Documentary Films in October. In recent months, it has also been nominated for six Critics’ Choice Awards, five Cinema Eye Honors, an IDA award, a DGA Award and an Independent Spirit Award.

Kingdon, who was named to DOC NYC’s “40 Under 40” list in 2020, has previously directed shorts including Routine Island and Commodity City, bringing the latter award winner to more than 50 festivals. She also co-directed the 2020 short It’s Coming! and has served on the producing teams for Tania Cypriano’s Born to Be, Nathan Truesdell’s The Water Slide and Johnny Ma’s Old Stone, among other films.

Anonymous Content is a production and management company that represents a diverse roster of writers, directors, actors and comedians. Recent releases from the media company include Benjamin Cleary’s sci-fi drama Swan Song for Apple TV+; Netflix’s Worth, starring Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan and Stanley Tucci; Tom McCarthy’s Matt Damon starrer Stillwater for Focus Features and George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky for Netflix.