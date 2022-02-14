Text size





Dustin Moskovitz, Asana co-founder and chief executive officer.

Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images









Asana



shares continued to ratchet higher as Dustin Moskovitz, the project management software company’s co-founder and chief executive officer, extends his unprecedented run of purchases of Asana stock.

As Barron’s noted last week, Moskovitz bought $1.02 billion of Asana (ticker: ASAN) stock from mid-June through Feb. 2, a buying spree that might be the single-largest run of insider stock buying in history. Ben Silverman, director of research at InsiderScore, which tracks stock activity from corporate insiders, last week said it appears to be the first time a single insider has bought $1 billion worth of stock in a non-buyout scenario. The firm’s data go back to 2004.