As Wall Street rout worsens, only 6 S&P 500 stocks are trading higher

U.S. stocks are taking a beating on Tuesday. And as the S&P 500

SPX,

-3.03%

appears headed for it worst daily drop in nearly a month, only six stocks on the broad-market gauge are trading in positive territory heading into midday in New York — while all 11 sectors were trading in the red. As of noon, Twitter Inc.

TWTR,

+0.72%

was trading up just 0.2% at $41.48 per share. Enphase Energy Inc.

ENPH,

+0.42%

is trading modestly higher, up $1.66, or 0.5%, at $310.70 (despite its name, the solar-panel maker belongs to the information technology sector). The materials sector has the most daily gainers, with four: Corteva Inc.

CTVA,

+2.11% ,

up $1.27, or 2%, at $63.38, Albermarle Corp.

ALB,

+2.32%

up $5.43, or 1.8%, at $302.40, CF Industries Holdings Inc.

CF,

+1.71% ,

up $1.80, or 1.8%, at $101.27, and Mosaic Company

MOS,

+0.94% ,

up 58 cents, or 1.1%, at $53. The S&P 500, meanwhile, is off 120 points, or 2.9%, at 3,990.