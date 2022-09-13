U.S. stocks are taking a beating on Tuesday. And as the S&P 500
SPX,
appears headed for it worst daily drop in nearly a month, only six stocks on the broad-market gauge are trading in positive territory heading into midday in New York — while all 11 sectors were trading in the red. As of noon, Twitter Inc.
TWTR,
was trading up just 0.2% at $41.48 per share. Enphase Energy Inc.
ENPH,
is trading modestly higher, up $1.66, or 0.5%, at $310.70 (despite its name, the solar-panel maker belongs to the information technology sector). The materials sector has the most daily gainers, with four: Corteva Inc.
CTVA,
up $1.27, or 2%, at $63.38, Albermarle Corp.
ALB,
up $5.43, or 1.8%, at $302.40, CF Industries Holdings Inc.
CF,
up $1.80, or 1.8%, at $101.27, and Mosaic Company
MOS,
up 58 cents, or 1.1%, at $53. The S&P 500, meanwhile, is off 120 points, or 2.9%, at 3,990.
As Wall Street rout worsens, only 6 S&P 500 stocks are trading higher
U.S. stocks are taking a beating on Tuesday. And as the S&P 500