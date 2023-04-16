As U.S. Open qualifying begins, here’s who is already exempt for LACC

Getty Images

Local qualifying for the 2023 U.S.Open at Los Angeles Country Club begins Monday.

The 18-hole qualifiers will run through May 22 and be conducted at 109 sites across 44 U.S. states and Canada. Monday’s first local will be played at The Clubs of Kingwood’s Deerwood Course in Kingwood, Texas. Among the 130-plus players expected to compete are Duffy Waldorf, Derek Lamely, Rafael Campos, Martin Flores, Toni Hakula, Walker Lee, Derek Castillo, a-Gaven Lane and a-Matthew Van Zandt.

For a full list of qualifying sites and dates, click here.

A record total of 10,187 entries were accepted for this year’s U.S. Open, 50 more than the previous record set in 2014.

Those who advance out of locals will play 36-hole final qualifying, which begins May 16 and will be held at 13 sites, 10 of them taking place on June 5.

Here’s who is already exempt for June 15-18 U.S. Open at LACC:

Exempt players

52 players as of April 13, 2023 (listed with first applicable exemption category)

Exemption categories

1. Winners of the U.S. Open Championship the last 10 years (2013-22)

2. From the 2022 U.S. Open Championship, the 10 lowest scorers and anyone T-10

3. Winner of the 2022 U.S. Senior Open Championship

4. Winner of the 2022 U.S. Amateur Championship

5. Winners of the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships, and the 2022 U.S. Amateur runner-up (must be an amateur)

6. Winners of the Masters Tournament (2019-2023)

7. Winners of the PGA Championship (2018-2023)

8. Winners of The Open Championship (2018-2022)

9. Winners of The Players Championship (2021-2023)

10. Winner of the 2022 DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship

*11. Those players who qualified and were eligible for the season-ending 2022 Tour Championship

12. Multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the FedExCup, from the conclusion of the 2022 U.S. Open (June 16-19) to the initiation of the 2023 U.S. Open

*13. The top five players in the 2022-23 FedExCup standings as of May 22, 2023, who are not otherwise exempt

*14. The points leader from the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season using combined points earned on the Regular Season Points List and points earned in the KFT Finals

**15. The top two players from the final 2022 DP World Tour Rankings who are not otherwise exempt as of May 22, 2023

**16. The top player on the 2023 Race to Dubai Rankings as of May 22, 2023, who is not otherwise exempt

**17. The top two finishers from the 2023 DP World Tour U.S. Open Qualifying Series, who are not otherwise exempt

18. Winner of the 2022 Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)

19. Winner of the 2022 Mark H. McCormack Medal (Men’s World Amateur Golf Ranking) (must be an amateur)

20. Winner of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship (must be an amateur)

21. Winner of the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)

22. From the current World Ranking, the top 60 point leaders and ties as of May 22, 2023

23. From the current World Ranking, the top 60 point leaders and ties as of June 12, 2023 (if not previously exempt)

24. Special exemptions selected by the USGA

*Note 1: For Exemptions 11, 13 and 14, players must be considered eligible per PGA Tour regulations at the time the exemption is determined to qualify for the exemption.

**Note 2: For Exemptions 15, 16 and 17, players must be in DP World Tour Membership at the time the exemption is determined to qualify for the exemption.