If the yips exist in soccer, the U.S. men’s national team had them in World Cup Qualifying until Wednesday.

Its best player, Christian Pulisic, was in bad form, resulting in coach Gregg Berhalter benching the Chelsea FC winger for the World Cup qualifier against Honduras. And prior to that 3-0 win, the U.S. hadn’t scored from a set piece and only had two first-half goals in qualifying. Each struggle was an unshakable ghost on soccer’s biggest stage.

From a birds-eye view, not much has changed for the U.S., which sits second in the CONCACAF octagonal standings with three qualifying matches remaining.

Looking ahead to the USMNT’s decisive final qualifying stretch on March 24-30 – at Mexico, vs. Panama and at Costa Rica – here are six boosts or burdens the U.S. carries in its quest to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar:

Second place in CONCACAF: boost

The U.S. is 6-2-3 (21 points) in qualifying, four points behind Canada (7-0-4, 25 points). The USMNT’s +9 goal differential is what separates the Americans from Mexico, which has an identical record but falls short on goal differential (+6).

The top three spots automatically qualify for the World Cup, while the fourth-place nation enters an intercontinental playoff. With one qualifying window remaining, the fourth-place team is currently Panama (5-4-2, 17 points).

During its nightmarish failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the U.S. tied Honduras 1-1 in a crucial qualifier in September 2017, allowing Honduras and Panama to come within two points before the final qualifying window began.

This time the U.S. is four points clear of Panama and five ahead of fifth-place Costa Rica. The latter two nations would have to win or tie against the U.S. and first-place Canada in order to jump into a qualification spot. Though possible, it is unlikely, which is a boost for the U.S.

Remaining qualifiers: burden

To begin the final window of qualifying at Mexico, in Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on March 24, is a significant challenge. The U.S. has never won in Mexico’s soccer cathedral. El Tri is 3-0-2 at home in qualifying.

Even if the U.S. draws against Mexico, it can be argued the qualifier on March 27 in Orlando against Panama is a must-win because the U.S. has never beaten Costa Rica on Tico soil. The Americans will travel there on March 30 for a qualifying finale.

Depth at fullback, midfield: boost

Following the 1-0 win over El Salvador on Jan. 27, Berhalter called his fullback depth the USMNT’s “superpower.”

“We do that because they produce. They give assists and goals,” he said. ‘If you look at World Cup Qualifying so far, our fullbacks have contributed heavily – Sergiño (Dest) has goals and assists, Antonee (Robinson) has goals and assists. DeAndre Yedlin has assists.”

But before the win against Honduras, midfielder Kellyn Acosta’s bullseye passing ability on set pieces and Luca de la Torre’s quarterback tendencies weren’t known to the common spectator. They are now. Berhalter called Weston McKennie “one of the best midfielders in the region.”

United States’ Weston McKennie (8) celebrates a goal with teammates Kellyn Acosta (23), Reggie Cannon (4), Antonee Robinson (5), Tim Weah, (21) and Ricardo Pepi (18) during the first half of the team’s FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against Honduras, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

The center forward position: burden

The U.S. has a void at center forward, the designated goal-scorer position that hasn’t rendered one since Oct. 7 against Jamaica.

The striker role has posted just three of the USMNT’s 16 goals in World Cup Qualifying. All scores belong to 19-year-old Ricard Pepi, who made his first start Wednesday since Nov. 16, following a slump of his own.

Injuries: burden

The USMNT’s best attacking midfielder has not played since its first World Cup qualifier on Sept. 3. For a team criticized for its listless, lethargic performances in the attacking third of the field, Gio Reyna would certainly be of some assistance.

The 19-year-old midfielder for Borussia Dortmund in Germany suffered a right hamstring injury against El Salvador in his World Cup Qualifying debut. Reyna has returned to training and could return Sunday against Bayer Leverkusen.

Starting midfielder Tyler Adams, who hurt his hamstring against Canada, is another player to monitor.

Edson Alvarez #4 of Mexico kicks against Ricardo Pepi #9 of the United States in the first half of a 2022 World Cup CONCACAF qualifying match between Mexico and USA at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The score was tied 0-0 at halftime.

Early goals, set piece offense: boost

With the yips gone, the first-half goals must come if the U.S. wants to win in the next window.

The U.S. was fortunate to play Mexico and Costa Rica at home in the reverse matchups in November. The Americans only scored one first-half goal, against Costa Rica. With pressure on the line to qualify, after failing to do so in 2018, executing set pieces and building an early advantage will be vital.

