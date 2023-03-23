“As they tell us to peaceful!”

Former President Trump posted an all-caps rant Thursday morning on his social media network that referred to the American legal system as “the Gestapo” and groused that, “Our country is being destroyed, as they tell us to be peaceful!”

“Why won’t Bragg drop this case?” the twice-impeached former president lamented, referencing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his drive to indict Trump for paying Stormy Daniels “hush money” ahead of the 2016 election.

“Everybody says there is no crime here. I did nothing wrong!” Trump continued. “This is no legal system, this is the Gestapo, this is Russia and China, but worse. Disgraceful!”

The Queens-born Florida resident also called Bragg a “Soros-backed animal who just doesn’t care about right or wrong no matter how many people are hurt.”

“He is just carrying out the plans of the radical left lunatics,” Trump wrote. “Our country is being destroyed, as they tell us to be peaceful!”





Former President Donald Trump is ramping up the rhetoric ahead of his possible indictment. Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump





Trump’s Truth Social post Thursday morning.

Trump’s inflammatory kicker raised fears of more violence in the wake of the January 6th riots, when the former president’s fanatical supporters stormed and trashed the Capitol building following his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

The mob’s attack led to five deaths, scores of injuries, and countless indictments and jail terms for the rioters.

Of course, it’s not yet certain that Trump will be indicted at all in connection with the Manhattan DA’s investigation.





It’s not clear whether Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg will indict Trump over the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels in 2016. AP





The Manhattan grand jury hearing evidence against him in the hush money case did not reconvene Wednesday as it was supposed to, court officials told The Post yesterday.

Bragg canceled the proceeding because an unidentified witness couldn’t appear, sources said, delaying Trump’s potentially unprecedented indictment.

Trump claimed last weekend that he expected to be arrested in Manhattan this week, and he urged his followers to protest on his behalf.





Trump claimed last week he’d be arrested in Manhattan this week. It hasn’t happened. REUTERS





If Trump is arrested or indicted, he would be the first former president to face criminal charges after leaving the Oval Office. ZUMAPRESS.com

If he is arrested or indicted, he would become the first president in US history to face criminal charges after leaving the Oval Office.