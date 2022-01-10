As stock market unravels Monday, here’s the level the Nasdaq Composite needs to defend to avoid a correction

The Nasdaq Composite was headed for a fifth straight decline Monday, with that drop in the technology-laden index putting it in jeopardy of falling into correction for the first time since March.

At last check, the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

-1.98%

was down 2.3% , or 347 points, to reach 14,587. The index needs to stay above 14,451.69 to avoid a correction from its Nov. 19 record close peak. A correction is commonly defined by market technicians as a 10% fall from a recent peak.