As Reds slump to MLB-worst record, here’s how ex-Reds started this season

In the last two days, Jesse Winker hit a walk-off single to lift the Seattle Mariners to a victory and Michael Lorenzen pitched six shutout innings to help the Los Angeles Angels to a win.

The Cincinnati Reds parted with several of their most popular players last offseason, a result of ownership lowering player payroll, and they’re at the bottom of the standings with a 3-13 record. It matches the second-worst start through 16 games in franchise history.

If the Reds would’ve kept some of their key contributors from last year’s roster, they would have been better equipped to handle the wave of injuries they faced in the first weeks of the season. Even with Lucas Sims and Tyler Naquin returning last weekend, the Reds have 11 players on the Injured List.

Here’s a look at how some of the notable former Reds players have played so far this year:

Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart catches a fly ball hit by Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers during the eighth inning of the Tigers’ 9-7 loss on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Comerica Park.

Stats (entering Tuesday): 10 G, .259/.375/.296 slash line with one double, zero homers, zero RBI, two runs, five walks, 12 strikeouts.

Background: Barnhart was traded to Detroit in the Reds’ first move of the offseason for minor-league infielder Nick Quintana, who is playing at High-A Dayton. There was a $7.5 million club option in Barnhart’s contract, and the Reds had Tyler Stephenson ready to ascend into a full-time starting role, so it wasn’t a surprise the Reds parted with their two-time Gold Glove catcher.

Replacement: Stephenson. He’s sidelined with a concussion after a collision at the plate with San Diego Padres first baseman Luke Voit, but he had a solid start at the plate with a .267 batting average, two homers and six RBI in 30 at-bats.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Wade Miley smiles as he talks with teammates during a spring training baseball workout Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Stats: N/A. He’s on the 10-day IL with inflammation in his left elbow.

Background: The Reds placed Miley on waivers after they decided they weren’t going to pick up his $10 million club option, and the divisional rival Cubs picked him up. Miley, who was the Reds’ top pitcher last season, was shut down in spring training because of elbow inflammation in his throwing arm and he has yet to begin a rehab assignment.

Replacement: Mike Minor. The Reds added Minor at the same salary as Miley in the Amir Garrett trade several months after their decision on Miley. Minor had a setback with shoulder soreness after beginning a rehab assignment earlier this month, delaying his Reds debut.

Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray adjusts his cap during baseball spring training at Hammond Stadium Tuesday March 15, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.

Stats: 0-1, 5.68 ERA in two starts. He’s pitched 6 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and three walks before he went on the 10-day IL with right hamstring tightness.

Background: The Reds traded Gray for their first move following the lockout for minor-league pitcher Chase Petty, who is at Low-A Daytona. Gray is owed $10.7 million this year with a $13 million club option for 2023.

Replacement: Hunter Greene or Nick Lodolo. The Reds opened a spot in their rotation after trading Gray, then another opened when Luis Castillo began the season on the IL. Greene and Lodolo both have flashed their potential in their first three career starts.

JESSE WINKER, SEATTLE MARINERS

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) is hugged by third baseman Ty France (23, right) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 16 G, .154/.338/.173 with one double, zero homers, six RBI, six runs, a league-leading 15 walks and nine strikeouts.

Background: Winker, a National League All-Star starter in 2021, will make at least $5.4 million this year (it could increase to $7 million based on an arbitration hearing) and he’s eligible to become a free agent after the 2023 season. Winker is one of the best hitters in the league against right-handed pitching, but he’s rated as a below-average defender.

Replacement: Jake Fraley. The Reds received four players in return from their Winker/Eugenio Suárez trade and Fraley was the lone position player. Fraley has a good defensive reputation, but he’s off to a quiet start with a .129 batting average, one homer and three RBI in 31 at-bats.

EUGENIO SUÁREZ, SEATTLE MARINERS

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 15 G, .255/.359/.527 with six doubles, three homers, 10 RBI, 10 runs, nine walks and 16 strikeouts.

Background: He is owed $35 million over the next three seasons with a $15 million club option in 2025. The Reds had some redundancy with Suárez and Mike Moustakas at third base. Suárez, one of the premier sluggers in the league, struggled throughout the last two years, though he finally looked more like himself in the final month of the 2021 season.

Replacement: Donovan Solano. The Reds signed Solano to a one-year, $4.5 million contract. He’s expected to start a good number of games at third base when he’s healthy, but he started the season on the IL with a hamstring strain and has yet to begin a rehab assignment.

AMIR GARRETT, KANSAS CITY ROYALS

Apr 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett (24) celebrates as he leaves the mound against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 1-0, 0.00 ERA in five relief appearances. He’s pitched five hitless innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

Background: The Reds flipped Garrett for Minor, adding about $7.5 million in payroll through the trade. Garrett is owed $2.025 million this year and he’s eligible to become a free agent after the 2023 season. He was one of the league’s top setup men in 2019-20, but he had a 6.04 ERA in 63 appearances last year.

Replacement: Internal relief options. Justin Wilson is the only left-handed reliever in the Reds’ bullpen. Trading Garrett may have created a spot in the bullpen for a guy like Alexis Diaz, who skipped Triple-A.

NICK CASTELLANOS, PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Apr 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Nick Castellanos (8) slides to score against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 17 G, .317/.380/.540 with five doubles, three homers, nine RBI, nine runs, six walks and 17 strikeouts.

Background: Castellanos signed a five-year, $100 million contract during spring training. The Reds checked on Castellanos’ market before he signed, with agent Scott Boras reaching out to owner Bob Castellini, but they weren’t pursuing a contract above the Phillies’ offer.

Replacement: Tommy Pham. The Reds signed Pham to a one-year, $7.5 million deal with a mutual option for 2023 after Castellanos joined the Phillies. Pham started his Reds career in a 0-for-22 hitless streak, but he’s now batting .167 with two doubles and two homers in 48 at-bats.

MICHAEL LORENZEN, LOS ANGELES ANGELS

Apr 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen (25) delivers a pitch in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 2-1, 2.93 ERA in three starts. He’s pitched 15 1/3 innings, striking out 12 and walking six.

Background: Lorenzen signed a one-year, $6.75 million contract with his hometown Los Angeles Angels. He didn’t consider re-signing with the Reds because he wanted to play on the West Coast, picking the Angels over the Giants in free agency.

Replacement: Internal relief options. Tony Santillan is a guy who could fit into that multi-inning relief role that Lorenzen held for several seasons.

MYCHAL GIVENS, CHICAGO CUBS

Apr 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes (7) and relief pitcher Mychal Givens (60) celebrate defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 1-0, 1.29 ERA in seven relief appearances with one save. He’s pitched seven innings, striking out 11 and walking two.

Background: The Reds acquired Givens at last summer’s trade deadline from the Colorado Rockies. He was a free agent after the 2021 season and signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Cubs during spring training.

Replacement: Hunter Strickland. He was the Reds’ only free-agent signing for the bullpen, joining on a one-year, $1.825 million contract. Strickland has struggled, allowing seven hits and seven runs in 5 1/3 innings (11.81 ERA).

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How former Reds Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker, more are doing