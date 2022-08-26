As Intel Shares Slide, CEO Gelsinger Doubles Down

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger

Alex Wong/Getty Images





Text size





Shares of

Intel



have shed a third of their value so far in 2022. And Pat Gelsinger just made his largest open-market purchase since becoming the chip maker’s chief executive in February 2021.

Intel (ticker: INTC) reported disappointing June-quarter results earlier this summer and cut its full-year forecast. The stock is down 33% in 2022.