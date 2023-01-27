As ‘How Long Gone’ Nears 500 Episodes, Podcast Signs With CAA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: How Long Gone, a culture and interview podcast founded by Chris Black and Jason Stewart, is going full Hollywood.

The podcast, which is closing in on 500 episodes, having launched in the nascent stages of the pandemic, has signed with CAA.

The move will see the agency explore opportunities across television, film and publishing for the pair, who are currently taking the show on the road with live shows in London.

It’s full circle for the pair, who have often joked on the podcast about the desire to move into television and secure A-list representation. You could easily imagine a How Long Gone interview television series given the pair’s conversational style, appealing to hipsters around the country and internationally.

Early interviews included the likes of Jeremy O. Harris, Whitney Port, Jake Lacy, Lili Anolik and Lena Dunham and they have followed that up with the likes of Bret Easton Ellis and B.J. Novak

Black previously managed pop punk band Cartel before becoming a fashion consultant for the likes of Thom Browne as well as a culture writer, while Stewart, otherwise known as DJ Them Jeans previously played with the likes of Steve Aoki and is a noted foodie.

Since launching the podcast in March 2020, they have released a How Long Gone album on the Jagjaguar indie label and performed live in a number of cities including New York, LA and Seattle. They have just been added to the lineup for Goldenvoice’s Just Like Heaven festival

Stewart lives in Glendale, California and Black is a resident of New York and Hollywood with much of their content, which comes out three times a week, revolves around the hot restaurant openings in LA, prescription drug preferences and sync opportunities for musicians.

“As independent creators in the audio space looking to expand our reach, we can rest easy knowing that the gaggle of dealmakers at CAA are watching over us nightly. We look forward to bringing our talents to Century City,” said Black and Stewart.