As expected, P.J. Tucker agrees to three-year deal to join 76ers

Joel Embiid said he wanted to play with someone like P.J. Tucker.

Now, he’s going to play with THE P.J. Tucker.

As had been expected, Tucker signed a fully guaranteed three-year, $33.2 million contract with the 76ers, a story officially broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That is the full mid-level exception going to Tucker at age 37 — and running through his age 40 season. Miami had tried hard to keep Tucker and offered similar money, and other suitors wanted to talk to Tucker, but he had been locked in on Philadelphia for a while. This is where Embiid’s friendship with Tucker paid off.

Tucker brings the 76ers defensive versatility they lacked in the playoffs (James Harden is no Ben Simmons on defense) plus Tucker is a knock-down corner three shooter. The 76ers signed him for the postseason, not so much the first 82 games.

The 76ers also used the bi-annual exception to sign Danuel House, another defense-first player for their perimeter.

That hard caps Philadelphia for the season.

There is still a James Harden contract coming from the 76ers, he opted out of his deal to take a new, less expensive one to help the 76ers build out the roster with guys such as Tucker.

