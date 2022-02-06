As Doug Pederson arrives, Shad Khan confirms Jaguars will undergo front-office restructure

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan confirmed Saturday his franchise will undergo a front-office restructuring plan that includes adding an executive vice president of football operations.

”We have filed the request to the NFL for an EVP (executive vice president),” Khan said during head coach Doug Pederson’s introductory news conference at TIAA Bank Field. ”And so we’ll be doing that process.”

Khan said the restructuring is needed because they have been too flat of an organization. The Jaguars are returning to the front office structure they had during the 2017 season when they were advanced to the AFC Championship game and was the AFC South champions. Under the structure, Tom Coughlin was the executive vice president of football operations and he remained with the franchise for three years until his dismissal in December 2019.

”We got a great insight into it,” Khan said. ”So strengthening the football operations, more staff, definitely, that’s part of our goal. So I mean, we’ve had too flat an organization, and we want to add brainpower and more people to strengthen that.”

Gene Frenette: Hiring Super Bowl champion Doug Pederson helps make up for Jaguars’ coach search

Fan response: Jaguars fans react to Doug Pederson, Byron Leftwich news

GM Trent Baalke will answer to EVP of football operations now

Under the new front office format, General Manager Trent Baalke would answer to the new executive vice president of football operations. But Khan and Pederson intend to have a structure based on collaboration.

Asked how the new restructure would impact his duties, Baalke said it frees him up to focus more on free agency and the draft. Though Khan would not say directly if they are hiring former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, sources confirmed that he has been interviewed for a high-level front-office position.

”There’s nothing more important in an organization than the personnel whether that’s players, coaches, scouts, support staff,” Baalke said. ”People talk about that all the time. This question is asked in 32 buildings across the league. Who has power? Who’s the final decision-maker? Show me one building where you’re not collaborative and you’re winning. It just doesn’t happen in the National Football League.

Story continues

”So I think the collaboration that we’re talking about is tough decisions have got to be made at the end of the day, whether it’s a draft pick, whether it’s free agency. Those decisions come down sometimes to the wire, and somebody’s got to make that decision. In this case, it’s the three of us. We’re going to sit down. We’re going to collaborate. I just think it’s such an overused question in this business.”

Khan said he stuck with Baalke throughout the coaching search because he wanted to have the best people to help him.

”I think all of us are aligned,” Khan said. ”The goal here is to win.”

Even with a new structure and having the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year, Pederson acknowledged that it won’t be an overnight fix to turnaround a Jaguars franchise that’s had 10 losing seasons in 11 years.

”I’m excited, one, to have this opportunity to lead your organization, but two, to be able to get in here, develop a coaching staff, develop our philosophies, develop our schemes to be successful on the football field,” Pederson said.

”This is not an overnight fix. This is not we’re just going to snap our fingers and start winning football games. Our goal is to win football games, but we’re going to do it one player, one coach, one person in the organization at a time. And I’ll challenge our team, and I’ll challenge our fans, it’s about ownership. It’s about support. It’s about leadership. And that’s what I’ll bring to the organization.”

Although Pederson was the first candidate to meet with the Jaguars and the last, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was interviewed twice by the Jaguars.

However, Leftwich appeared to have fallen out of favor when he made it known that he couldn’t work with Baalke, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to the Florida Times-Union at the Senior Bowl.

Khan was asked Saturday whether he offered the job to any other candidate and it did not work out before circling back to Pederson.

”We had a process and we ran the process and we had great candidates, but Doug is our guy,” Khan said. ”I mean, we had discussions on how we’re structured, open, candid discussions. So there was no one who said, okay, I don’t want to be part of it. I think everyone continued the process.”

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars owner Shad Khan confirms team will restructure front office