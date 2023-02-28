“As An Anarchist, I Don’t Do Well With Mandates” – The Hamden Journal

Woody Harrelson is urging Hollywood to get rid of the Covid protocols that he calls “nonsense” and “absurd.”

In an interview with New York Times Magazine to talk about his new movie Champions, Harrelson said he enjoyed doing indie movies but wasn’t sure about the mandates on sets.

“Now to get an indie done? Especially with all the Covid protocols — which, to me, are rather absurd. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.

The reporter asked the True Detective alum why he thought the protocols were absurd with the actor adding, “The fact that they’re still going on! I don’t think that anybody should have the right to demand that you’re forced to do the testing, forced to wear the mask and forced to get vaccinated three years on. I’m just like, Let’s be done with this nonsense.”

Harrelson said he was more concerned about the crew that works on film sets as he is able to get out of the mandates.

“It’s not fair to the crews,” he continued. “I don’t have to wear the mask. Why should they? Why should they have to be vaccinated? How’s that not up to the individual? I shouldn’t be talking about this [expletive]. It makes me angry for the crew. The anarchist part of me, I don’t feel that we should have forced testing, forced masking and forced vaccination. That’s not a free country.”

Harrelson reiterated, “Really I’m talking about the crew. Because I can get out of wearing a mask. I can test less. I’m not in the same position they’re in, but it’s wrong. It’s three years. Stop.”

The actor ended by saying that “as an anarchist, I don’t do well with mandates.”

Harrelson’s comments come as he made a controversial appearance on Saturday Night Live where he made anti-vax remarks that divided viewers.