Arty Froushan Has Joined Disney+ Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Arty Froushan (Carnival Row) has a major role in Marvel’s upcoming revival series on Disney+, Daredevil: Born Again, The Hamden Journal has learned. Word of Froushan’s casting comes after on-set photo of Vince D’Onofrio leaked online included a glimpse of Froushan.

Details about the character are being kept under wraps but Froushan is believed to be playing Harry, one of the main characters opposite Charlie Cox and D’Onofrio. He appears to be an associate of D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk in the photo, which also supports the popular theory that the show will be following the Mayor Fisk Marvel Comics arc. Marvel declined to comment.

Written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the new installment centers on Cox’s title character Daredevil, otherwise known by the name Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night. D’Onofrio reprises his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.

Other previously announced main cast members include Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini and Nikki M. James. Jon Bernthal’s Punisher also is reprising his role.

Filming on the new season started a couple of weeks ago in and around New York.

Froushan just wrapped a run on Broadway in Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt. He also starred opposite Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne in fantasy series Carnival Row, which just finished its two-season run on Prime Video. His latest movie, The Persian Version, premiered at Sundance. Froushan, who also did an arc on House of the Dragon, is repped by Markham, Froggatt and Irwin in the UK and Anonymous Content.