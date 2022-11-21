Artist International Group Names Aleksey Ageyev As Partner – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran manager Aleksey Ageyev — who while repping a roster of top global filmmakers, has produced more than 30 scripted series and features — has joined David Unger’s global management company Artist International Group as Partner.

Ageyev brings to AIG clients including 2021 Tribeca prize-winning filmmaker Levan Koguashvili (Brighton 4th); screenwriter Elena Kiseleva, who co-wrote Andrey Konchalovskiy’s 2020 Venice Special Jury Prize winner Dear Comrades!; screenwriter Andrey Zolotarev (Sputnik); and showrunner Roman Kantor (To the Lake, Anna K), among others.

Prior to joining Artist International Group, Ageyev headed up the global talent management company PlusSeven as well as the Los Angeles-based Storyworld Entertainment, where he specialized in adapting foreign formats for the U.S. market. Notable credits include To the Lake and Seven Seconds, both for Netflix.

“International projects are the future of our industry. David Unger has been nurturing international voices for two decades,” said Ageyev. “With our combined efforts, we will further our presence and continue to partner with studios and platforms to serve the expanding need for diverse multicultural talent and international content.”

“I’m delighted that Aleksey has chosen to bring his incredible understanding of international talent to our platform,” added Unger. “His insights on writers and directors from elsewhere is invaluable.”

Unger founded Artist International Group in 2017 and serves as the company’s CEO. Together with AIG partner and veteran talent manager Chris Prapha, other notable clients include actors Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors), Donnie Yen (John Wick: Chapter 4), Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire), Gong Li (Mulan), Daphne Patakia (Benedetta), Rafael Cebrian (Acapulco), Fan Bingbing (The 355), Rossy de Palma (Parallel Mothers) and Lee Min-Ho (Pachinko); and such writer-directors as Amanda Sthers (Madame), Ludovic Bernard (Lupin), Vadim Perelman (Persian Lessons), Tony Kaye (The Trainer), Michael Haussman (Edge of the World) and Roger Avary (Pulp Fiction).