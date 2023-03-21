Artist International Group Expands, Hires Kimberly Hines as Partner & Ian Stack as Manager – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Hot on the heels of longtime client Michelle Yeoh becoming the first Best Actress Oscar winner of Asian descent for Everything, Everywhere All At Once, Artist International Group is expanding. AIG has named Kimberly Hines as partner, and Ian Stack as manager. They join AIG’s international talent and producing divisions. They will be based in New York and Rome.

The two will be focused on representing international actors, directors and writers as well as producing film and television.

Hines, who most recently was at Framework Entertainment, brings decades of experience working as a producer, talent agent, and talent manager. She will bring her clients to AIG. Her list includes Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler), Til Schweiger (Inglorious Bastards), Oliver Masucci (The Swarm), Balthazar Getty (Megalopolis), Jacqueline Bisset and others.

Stack had also been a manager and producer at Framework. Prior to Framework, he was an Associate Producer at WETA working closely with PBS in developing and producing their documentary film slate.

Artist International Group, founded by David Unger, reps Yeoh, Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors), Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire), Gong Li (Mulan), Daphne Patakia (Benedetta), Rafael Cebrian (Acapulco), Fan Bingbing (The 355), Rossy de Palma (Parallel Mothers) and Lee Min-Ho (Pachinko), and writer-directors including Amanda Sthers (Madame), Ludovic Bernard (Lupin), Tony Kaye (American History X), Vadim Perelman (House of Sand and Fog), and others.