The Art Directors Guild has opened an exhibition of its members’ work at Los Angeles City College. Titled “Bringing Imagination into View,” the exhibit is open to the public through Feb. 24. An opening reception will be held on Thursday at the school’s Da Vinci Hall from 4-7 p.m.

The exhibit features rarely-seen artwork, concept art, production designs, illustrations and set designs from some of the most popular films and TV shows of all time, including Jurassic Park, Star Trek, Black Panther, Men in Black, Blade Runner, Aquaman, Spiderman Homecoming, Mars Attacks, Galaxy Quest, Speed Racer and Babylon 5.

The Guild, IATSE Local 800, “is committed to the diversification of our crafts,” said dooner, its associate national executive director. “We recognize that due to the higher levels of knowledge and artistic skill necessary for entry-level positions, we must work with diverse educational institutions like LACC to plant seeds of interest in students, to spark their desire to pursue these careers by seeking out the training necessary to provide that skill and knowledge.”

RSVPs for the opening reception can be made at [email protected]