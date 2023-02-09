Arsenal’s odds to win the league keep getting better and better

Can Martin Odegaard and Arsenal win the club’s first EPL title since 2003? (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s English Premier League title odds keep getting better and better.

The Gunners are now at -175 to win the title at BetMGM with 18 games remaining in the 2022-23 season. Arsenal currently has a five-point lead over Manchester City with a game in hand over the Citizens and is seven points up on Manchester United and has played two fewer games than the Red Devils.

United could have tied City in the standings on Wednesday with a win. But it fell behind 2-0 to relegation candidates Leeds United before scoring two second-half goals to get a tie and a point.

Manchester City was -150 to win the title before the season after signing striker Erling Harland. He’s provided a bunch of goals for City, but the team hasn’t been nearly as good as it was in 2021-22. City is now +150 to win the title after losing at Tottenham on Sunday. Man City hasn’t scored a single goal in any of its five EPL visits to Tottenham’s current stadium. The Citizens were +120 to win the league before the Tottenham loss.

Arsenal lost over the weekend to Everton but its title odds got better thanks to City’s loss. Arsenal was at -140 to win the league. Nearly 30% of bets and over 33% of the money at BetMGM bet on the league winner is on Arsenal.

Arsenal and Man City have yet to play each other in the league. That’s a big reason why City’s odds are still pretty low. The teams are set to meet Wednesday afternoon at Arsenal before playing at Manchester City on April 26.

United is a distant No. 3 favorite to win the title at +2000 while fourth-place Newcastle United is at +6600. No other team has odds lower than +25000.

The battle to avoid relegation

The title race looks like it’s down to two teams. The fight to not get relegated is a lot larger than that. The bottom three teams go down to the Championship and Southampton (15 points) and Bournemouth (17) look to be the two strongest relegation candidates.

But they’re still fairly close to safety as well. Leicester City is in 14th on just 21 points and Leeds and West Ham are just above the relegation zone with 19 points each. Everton currently occupies the other relegation spot on 18 points after its win over Arsenal. If Everton gets relegated it will be out of the Premier League for the first time ever next season.

Crystal Palace in 12th is also just three points ahead of Leicester. It’s reasonable to assume that there are still nine teams with not-improbable chances of getting relegated. After all, 13th-place Nottingham Forest has the fifth-best odds to get relegated.

Relegation odds