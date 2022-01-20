Arsenal vs Liverpool live! Score, updates, how to watch

Will it be a London derby in the League Cup Final or a rematch of an early January four-goal draw in the Premier League?

That depends on whether Liverpool or Arsenal win Thursday’s semifinal second leg at the Emirates Stadium, a tie deadlocked following a scoreless draw at Anfield last week.

Chelsea beat Tottenham 3-0 on aggregate to seal their spot in next month’s final at Wembley, and Thomas Tuchel’s latest bid for silverware will run up against Mikel Arteta or Jurgen Klopp.

[ LIVE: Follow League Cup scores ]

And while Liverpool remains alive in the fight for Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup silverware, a loss to the Reds would send Arsenal out of the 2021-22 season without a trophy unless they shock the world and chase down Man City for the PL crown.

Arsenal vs Liverpool live at Emirates Stadium will boast quite the atmosphere.

Below is everything you need to know for the League Cup action.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Latest Premier League news

Brentford vs Wolves live: How to watch live, stream link, team news Arsenal transfer news: Gunners bidding for USMNT’s Matt Turner (reports) Leeds vs Newcastle live: How to watch live, stream link, team news

League Cup odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

If Liverpool wins, it’s +105 to the bettor. Arsenal claiming a draw at Anfield pays out +260, barely different than the +250 that would come for a Gunners win.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

League Cup schedule, how to watch live, updates

Dates: 2:45pm ET Thursday

How to watch: On ESPN+

Live updates: Scores via NBCSports.com

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Mohamed Salah (international duty), Sadio Mane (international duty), Naby Keita (international duty), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Divock Origi (knee) Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE), Nathaniel Phillips (head)

Story continues

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Sead Kolasinac (ankle), Granit Xhaka (suspended), Mohamed Elneny (Africa Cup of Nations), Nicolas Pepe (Africa Cup of Nations), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (heart lesions), Calum Chambers (knock), Cedric Soares (COVID-19).

Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction

Goals for both? Goals for both, and we think it’ll come down to Aaron Ramsdale versus Alisson Becker in the cruel, cruel world of spot kicks. Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal. Liverpool advances on penalty kicks

League Cup semifinals

First leg: Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal – January 13

Second leg: Arsenal vs Liverpool – January 20

First leg: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham – January 5

Second leg: Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea – January 12

Latest transfer news

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners bidding for USMNT’s Matt Turner (reports) FIFA set to enforce limits on player loan transfer system Endrick, just 15 years old, scores wild bicycle kick from outside 18 (video)

League Cup: Arsenal vs Liverpool live! Score, updates, how to watch originally appeared on NBCSports.com