Arsenal loses favorite status after tie with Liverpool

Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta are still six points clear at the top of the English Premier League table. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Arsenal lost its status as the favorite to win the English Premier League with its tie at Liverpool.

The Gunners went up 2-0 but had to settle for a 2-2 tie after a late Roberto Firmino goal for Liverpool as the Reds were able to grab a point from the contest. The single point for Arsenal had a big impact on the team’s betting odds. Arsenal entered the game at -140 to win the league at BetMGM and is now +110 to win the league.

Manchester City’s odds did a reverse Arsenal. The Citizens were +110 before the weekend and are now at -140 after an easy win against Southampton. That win over the Saints came days before City throttled Bayern Munich 3-0 at home in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

Despite no longer being the favorites to win the league, Arsenal still has a six-point lead over Manchester City with eight games to go in the season. But City also has a game in hand and there’s still a game between the two teams on April 26. If the teams match results, City wins its game in hand and also beats Arsenal, the two teams would be tied on points after that game and the Citizens would have a big advantage in the goal differential department.

Relegation odds

Southampton is now an overwhelming favorite to be one of the three teams relegated from the Premier League.

The Saints are -900 to go down after that loss to City and sit at the bottom of the EPL standings. Southampton has 23 points from 30 games and is six points clear of safety with eight games to go.

The other two relegation spots are currently occupied by Leicester City (25 points) and Nottingham Forest (27 points). Forest is tied with Everton on points but is 10 goals behind in goal differential.

Forest is currently the No. 2 favorite to get relegated at -250 while Leicester City is -140 to go down. The Foxes look hapless at the moment and may be good value at that number. Everton is +175 to get relegated while Bournemouth (30 points) is at +200 to be relegated.