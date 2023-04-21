Arsenal fightback keeps fading title hopes alive in crazy draw with Southampton – latest reaction – Getty Images/Adrian Dennis

By Sam Dean at the Emirates Stadium

There have been times this season when Arsenal’s sheer desperation to win this league title has powered them to victory. When the strength of the emotions and desire coursing through their veins, and all around their stadium, have proved to be far more important than any tactical decisions or technical skills.

But willpower can only take you so far and all those emotions can only fuel you for so long. Mikel Arteta said he believed in destiny yet fate can be a nasty beast, and here it teased him and his players. For a few moments, it felt as if another sensational comeback victory was inevitable — and then the whistle blew, and the reality of the situation hit them in the face.

On the night and in the immediate moment, this did not feel disastrous for Arsenal. They were two goals down with two minutes remaining, and did not lose the game. In usual circumstances, such an outcome would be a source of celebration and delirium.

But these are not usual circumstances, and the bigger picture is not a pretty one. Against relegation-threatened Southampton, they conceded three goals and failed to secure three points. That is not how you overpower Manchester City over the course of a season, and it is certainly not how you win league titles.

Three full matches have now passed since Arsenal last felt the sweet sensation of victory, and no stirring comeback — with late goals scored by Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka — can mask the truth of the situation, which is that they have lost their momentum in the title race.

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal looks dejected after their draw in the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on April 21, 2023 in London, England – Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

They have also, it seems, lost their ability to defend. Arteta’s side have shipped seven goals in their last three matches, and so many of those have been totally preventable. Here, they managed to concede in the first minute of the game for the second time in just a few weeks.

It does not get any easier: City are up next, away in midweek. For Arsenal that match has now gone from must-not-lose to must-win, and it is hard to see any way in which Arteta’s side can claim three points at the Etihad if they continue to defend like they did here.

Story continues

The absence of William Saliba due to a back injury has proved just as damaging as Arsenal feared. It was clear all season that the Frenchman was important, but now we know just how important. Arsenal are a different team without him, on and off the ball, and it was no surprise that the cameras picked out his pained face in the stands here, after Carlos Alcaraz, Theo Walcott and Duje Caleta-Car had all struck for Southampton.

For the visitors, this meeting of top against bottom briefly became a night beyond their wildest dreams. With 20 minutes remaining, and with their team leading 3-1, the Southampton fans turned their backs to the pitch and bounced in unison. At the end, their players sank to the floor as the two points evaporated into the sky.

It was therefore an occasion which left neither team happy, even if Southampton will surely go on to view their point as a good one. At least Ruben Selles can say that his side followed a clear framework and defended with considerable courage. Some of their late defensive efforts and blocks were of the highest quality.

Every league champion must overcome hurdles if they are to triumph over the course of a season but it must be said that Arsenal are making a habit of building their own obstacles. In recent weeks they have developed a penchant for blowing two-goal leads, and here they contrived to concede a goal within just 30 seconds of action.

When Bournemouth struck here after a few seconds, a few weeks ago, it was the result of an innovative kick-off routine. This time there was no innovation or cunning ruse from Arsenal’s opponents. Instead it was sheer incompetence on their part, with Aaron Ramsdale passing the ball straight to Alcaraz.

Southampton’s Duje Caleta-Car celebrates scoring their third goal – Reuters/Hannah Mckay

Ramsdale has been superb in recent weeks, especially at Anfield earlier this month, but here he was unquestionably the man to blame. Saviour one week, guilty the next. Such is life in the Premier League and such is life in the breathless world of a title race, where every point matters and every goal means so much.

Walcott’s smart finish, on his return to his former home, made the situation worse before Gabriel Martinelli suddenly converted Saka’s cross. At that stage it felt inevitable that Arsenal would cruise to victory, but Selles pushed his side into a back five after the break and told them to cling on for their lives and wait for a set piece.

When the corner arrived, it came at the perfect time for the visitors. Armel Bella-Kotchap reached it first, and his glancing header found Caleta-Car at the back post.

Arsenal appeared to be finished. In many ways, the title race appeared to be finished. But Odegaard struck the first one, in the 88th minute, from the edge of the box. And then Saka latched onto Reiss Nelson’s saved effort, and the night was alive with possibility.

This time, though, unlike in other games this season, the winner never arrived. And thus the title slipped a little further away from Arsenal’s grasp. The dream is not over, but it is certainly fading quickly. The pressure is on next week.

Arsenal 3 Southampton 3: as it happened

10:56 PM

James Ward-Prowse speaking to BBC

It’s a massive blow, but we have to take a lot of positives from it and I was surprised to see eight minutes at the end, a strange amount to be added on. But we have to defend better. We lost our identity a bit and Ruben has definitely got that back on track with the high aggressive press.I think we tired towards the end and we came up against a world-class side.

10:45 PM

Mikel Arteta reacts on Sky Sports

Obviously unhappy with the result, We made it very difficult again for ourselves but mistakes are part of football but the way we reacted I love my players more than ever. It is incredible, we were on the way back, we conceded again with a sloppy goal but in the end we should have won the game. We created enough chances and opportunities but it didn’t happen and we are disappointed. You can’t concede three goals in this league, if you concede three like we did in a sloppy way it is very difficult to win matches. This young team reacts in a way that is incredible, when it is against the odds but the chances they created and the spirit they had it was a joy to watch. The message is clear that I love them. We are down and they are more willing than anybody to win it. You can see that spirit and fight in the dressing room but it is clear we have to do defensively things better.

10:37 PM

Gabriel Jesus reacts on Sky Sports

A lot of things is going on now. We don’t want to come here and talk negative because we are very positive, what we are doing this season is amazing. The Premier League is tough. Now is the difficult moment. It is time now to stick together until the end. We still have a lot of things to do this season, it is not over, we are still five points clear. Manchester City have two games in hand but if we want to be champions we have to go there to win the game – that is all. We are the youngest team in the league, not making excuses. Sometimes we do right and sometimes we do wrong, everyone can make mistakes that is why it is so important to stick together.

Arsenal vs Southampton live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League – Getty Images/Charlotte Wilson

10:30 PM

Jamie Carragher reacts on Sky Sports

I’ve got no affiliation to either team, that was just a magnificent game. Credit to both teams. A lot of mistakes in there of course, but the character Arsenal showed; the quality Southampton showed in the first half. Absolutely fantastic. That’s what makes the Premier League the best in the world. We’ve just seen the top team in the country, going into this, against the bottom team. Yes, Arsenal came back, but they will still be devastated. It’s a huge result for everybody in the Premier League. Man City will be watching, and four or five teams near the bottom will be delighted with what Arsenal have done near the end.

10:26 PM

The remaining fixtures for both teams

Arsenal:

Southampton:

10:21 PM

The pictures say it all for Arsenal

Arsenal vs Southampton live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League – Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

Arsenal vs Southampton live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League – Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

Arsenal vs Southampton live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League – Getty Images/Adrian Dennis

10:17 PM

Post-match stats

Arsenal are the first side to avoid defeat in a Premier League match despite trailing by 2+ goals as late as the 88 th minute since Newcastle against Everton in January 2020.

Southampton are the first team in Premier League history to start the day bottom of the table and score 3+ goals against the team starting the day top.

Arsenal have kept three clean sheets from 16 home games in the Premier League this season – only Southampton have recorded fewer shut-outs at home this term (1)

Carlos Alcaraz, who gave Southampton the lead after 27 seconds before assisting Theo Walcott in the 14th minute, is only the second player to both score and assist away to Arsenal in the Premier League this season, after Kevin De Bruyne.

10:09 PM

A breathless match

Three draws in a row for Arsenal and they now head to the Etihad to face their rivals Manchester City.

The body language from Arteta and his players is one of dejection despite the comeback.

Southampton players clap their fans.

More reaction to come…

10:03 PM

FULL TIME: Arsenal 3 Southampton 3

What a game.

10:02 PM

90+8mins: Arsenal 3 Southampton 3

Partey shoots from distance but it is well over. Is that it for Arsenal?

09:58 PM

90+5mins: Arsenal 3 Southampton 3

PIN BALL AGAIN IN THE SOUTHAMPTON BOX. NELSON SHOOTS AND THE BALL IS DEFLECTED WIDE FOR A CORNER.

09:57 PM

90+4mins: Arsenal 3 Southampton 3

Diallo booked for a foul on Jesus.

09:56 PM

90+3mins: Arsenal 3 Southampton 3

The Emirates has come alive again. The fans believe the players can get a winner.

09:55 PM

90+2mins: Arsenal 3 Southampton 3

TROSSARD HITS THE CROSSBAR.

09:55 PM

90+1mins: Arsenal 3 Southampton 3

Eight minutes added on.

09:54 PM

90mins: Arsenal 3 Southampton 3

Arsenal get level. Bazunu saves from Nelson and from the rebound Saka taps in.

09:53 PM

90mins: Arsenal 3 Southampton 3 – GOAL

GOALLLLLLLLLLLL

09:53 PM

89mins: Arsenal 2 Southampton 3

Huge 5-7mins coming up now.

09:51 PM

87mins: Arsenal 2 Southampton 3 – GOAL

Game on?

A glimmer of hope for Arsenal as Odegaard curls in from the edge of the box.

09:49 PM

85mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 3

Southampton change:

Lavia off, Diallo on.

Arsenal have had zero shots on target in this half. Very poor.

09:48 PM

84mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 3

Arsenal change:

Martinelli off, Nelson on.

09:45 PM

81mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 3

Very flat atmosphere in the Emirates. You get the feeling that the fans feel this could be it for their title hopes.

09:42 PM

78mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 3

Pin ball in the Southampton box, Saka shoots but it is blocked by a red shirt.

09:40 PM

76mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 3

Armstrong & Walcott off, Sulemana & Onuachu on

09:38 PM

74mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 3

Two Southampton changes coming. But first some technical issues for the linesman to sort.

09:35 PM

72mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 3

Another Arsenal change:

Zinchenko off, Nketiah on

09:34 PM

71mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 3

09:33 PM

69mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 3

A massive 20 minutes coming up at the top and bottom of the Premier League.

09:30 PM

67mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 3 – GOAL

Game over?

Arsenal concede a corner. Ward-Prowse whips it in, Bella-Kotchap wins it at the near post and Caleta-Car heads in at the far post.

09:27 PM

63mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

Stoppage in play as Lavia receives treatment. He’s been excellent for the away side today.

09:26 PM

61mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

Saka hits the post after great work from Martinelli out wide but the ball had run out of play before he got his cross in.

09:23 PM

Latest update from Sam Dean at the Emirates

Fabio Vieira, in for the ill Granit Xhaka, struggled badly today. So much so that there have been quite a few grumbles from the crowd aimed in his direction. Arteta did not like that, urging the fans to be more supportive, but he saw what everyone else could see and has now replaced the midfielder with Leandro Trossard

09:22 PM

58mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

It is all Arsenal at the moment. They are having all the ball. Attack vs defence. But Bazunu is yet to be tested in this half.

09:19 PM

55mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

First change for Arsenal:

Vieira off, Trossard on.

Arsenal vs Southampton live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League – Reuters/Hannah Mckay

09:16 PM

52mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

Odegaard goes down this time after a touch from Elyounoussi. Appeals from the crowd but not from the players.

09:15 PM

51mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

Jesus goes down under a challenge from Caleta-Car. But no penalty given.

09:13 PM

Latest update from Sam Dean at the Emirates

Surely there will be a chance for Emile Smith Rowe in this second half? He’s almost become the forgotten man of the Arsenal squad. He has been waiting and working for his chance, and he is now fully fit after his injury problems earlier this season. Let’s not forget how important he was to Mikel Arteta’s team last year.

09:12 PM

48mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

The tactical tweak by Southampton has already made them look more secure. Arsenal struggling to find a way through.

09:08 PM

Second half kick off: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

Arsenal get the match under way.

A change for Southampton: Lyanco comes on and Alcaraz goes off.

Five at the back for the away side now.

08:58 PM

Something for Arsenal to cling onto

08:54 PM

HALF TIME: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

What a half of football that was.

Southampton went 2-0 up after 14 minutes, but Martinelli has got Arsenal back in this game.

Pure panic in the heads of the Arsenal players. The pressure has clearly hit them.

08:49 PM

45+4mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

Walcott breaks away, Arsenal regain the ball but Zinchenko fouls Walker-Peters and is booked.

08:48 PM

45+2mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

Saka slips in Jesus, Bazunu closes the angle and makes the save.

08:46 PM

45+1mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

Gabriel heads over from a Vieira cross.

08:45 PM

45mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

Seven minutes of time added on.

08:42 PM

42mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

Walker-Peters booked for pulling down Martinelli. Both Southampton full backs on yellows.

08:41 PM

41mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

Caleta-Car finally comes on for Bednarek, who continues to insist that he’s OK to carry on.

Arsenal vs Southampton live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League – Getty Images/Julian Finney

08:40 PM

39mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

The Southampton medical team are telling Bednarek that he can’t continue. The Polish defender is not happy.

08:38 PM

38mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

Bednarek wins a header over Martinelli but suffers a heavy fall. Arsenal and Southampton physios are on the pitch to attend to the defender.

A stretcher is coming up but Bednarek is now sitting up.

08:37 PM

36mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

Strong challenge by Walker-Peters on Vieira. The defender won the ball but caught his man with the follow through.

The midfielder is OK to continue.

08:33 PM

33mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

08:32 PM

31mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

Perraud now booked for a foul on Saka. Long evening ahead for him now.

08:31 PM

30mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

Walcott is in need of treatment for an ankle knock. That allows both teams to have a team talk with their managers.

08:29 PM

28mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

On the ball Arsenal look dangerous and lively but without it is chaos. Southampton constantly finding gaps and holes in the Arsenal midfield.

08:27 PM

26mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

More nervous play by Ramsdale as he fails to deal with a header from Elyounoussi.

Alcaraz then tries to flick in the loose ball but Ramsdale tips his shot over the bar.

Alcaraz booked after dragging Saka back as he was about to counter

08:25 PM

Latest update from Sam Dean at the Emirates

How to make sense of the opening 20 minutes here? Ridiculous. Ridiculously stupid from Arsenal to concede that first goal (the second time they have conceded within a minute in the last two months) and then to allow the second. But it is also, frankly, ridiculous that they are not already level, given their dominance in the game apart from those two games. At least they can’t blow a 2-0 lead today. Instead they can do the opposite.

08:22 PM

22mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2

08:21 PM

20mins: Arsenal 1 Southampton 2 – GOAL

GAME ON!

Saka gets to the byline, cuts the ball back to Martinelli who hits a controlled volley past Bazunu.

08:18 PM

15mins: Arsenal 0 Southampton 2

After conceding that second goal, Zinchenko called a team talk with the players.

The home side are completely rattled.

08:15 PM

13mins: Arsenal 0 Southampton 2 – GOAL

Arsenal are crumbling. A loose pass from Odegaard in midfield, Alcaraz picks the ball up and slips a pass in behind Gabriel to Walcott, sidefoots past Ramsdale.

The Emirates is stunned.

08:12 PM

11mins: Arsenal 0 Southampton 1

Arsenal vs Southampton live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League – Reuters/Hannah Mckay

08:09 PM

9mins: Arsenal 0 Southampton 1

The two quickest goals scored in the Premier League this season have both been conceded by Arsenal at the Emirates.

08:08 PM

7mins: Arsenal 0 Southampton 1

The good news for Arsenal is that they can’t give away a 2-0 goal lead today.

Arsenal work a short corner and Zinchenko eventually fires over.

08:05 PM

4mins: Arsenal 0 Southampton 1

That goal for Southampton came after just 27 seconds and was the worst possible start. The fans had barely sat down.

08:01 PM

1min Arsenal 0 Southampton 1 – GOAL

INCREDIBLE START.

Ramsdale plays a terrible pass and he’s punnished emphatically as Alcaraz picks it up and fires a shot pass him.

08:00 PM

Kick Off

Southampton get the match under way.

07:58 PM

Here come the teams

The atmosphere is electric at the Emirates.

07:56 PM

A reminder of the teams

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Vieira, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Trossard, Jorginho, Nelson, Turner, Walters.

Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud, Alcaraz, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Adam Armstrong.

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Aribo, Orsic, Onuachu, Stuart Armstrong, Sulemana, Diallo.

07:51 PM

Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters speaks to Sky Sports

We have looked at clips from that game (1-1 draw with Arsenal) to where we can possibly exploit them. There is never a good time to play Arsenal, but we are here to try and get the three points.

Arsenal vs Southampton live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League – Reuters/Hannah Mckay

07:45 PM

Arsenal legends in the ground tonight

07:36 PM

Can a former Arsenal player damage their title hopes?

Arsenal vs Southampton live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League – Getty Images/Isabelle Field

07:24 PM

Arteta explains Xhaka’s absence

Unfortunately this morning Granit [Xhaka] wasn’t feeling well so we had to get him out of the squad. That’s why we signed a player like Fabio [Vieira]. Very different qualities, much more of an attacking player, much more of a pocket player. But excited to see him in the starting line-up.

07:20 PM

The omens aren’t great for Southampton tonight

Southampton have failed to score in seven of their last 12 league matches and scored 24 goals all season.

They have won just two of their 45 league games away to Arsenal, last one coming in 1987.

07:08 PM

Team news in full

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Vieira, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Trossard, Jorginho, Nelson, Turner, Walters.

Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud, Alcaraz, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Adam Armstrong.

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Aribo, Orsic, Onuachu, Stuart Armstrong, Sulemana, Diallo.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

Arsenal vs Southampton live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League – Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

07:02 PM

Southampton XI

07:01 PM

Arsenal XI

06:58 PM

Team news…

… and starting line-ups coming up. And there is an selection setback for the home team.

06:53 PM

No Saliba for Arsenal

One player who will be missing for Arsenal is William Saliba. Arteta told reporters on Thursday:

The picture hasn’t changed from last week. Regarding William, we still have to wait a little bit more. He is not progressing as quick as we hoped. It’s a bit delicate and we want to be very certain when we push him that he is ready to absorb the load and the risk. At the moment that’s not possible to do.

It will mean another start for Rob Holding at centre-back.

06:38 PM

Arsenal have arrived…

Arsenal vs Southampton live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League – Getty Images/David Price

06:32 PM

A must win match for Arsenal

Hello and welcome to coverage of Arsenal vs Southampton from the Emirates.

It is a match which will have major repercussions at both ends of the Premier League table as the home side looks to extend their lead at the top to seven points.

While Southampton, who have failed to win their last six matches desperately need three points to kick start their survival hopes.

Arsenal have taken 2-0 leads in their past two matches before being pegged back but manager Mikel Arteta believes his players can shake off those setbacks.

“Twists and turns are part of everything that you do, especially in football,” he said. “It’s not always going to be a linear progression. You have to know that and you have to be prepared for that. The way the team reacted was incredibly positive and we want to see that tomorrow night when we get onto that field.”

Arteta also had positive words for Southampton despite their lowly position.

“Southampton, after analysing them with a lot of detail, they have impressed me quite a lot,” he said. “If I watched the last game that they played, how they lost, with the margin that they lost, the margin wasn’t there. I think what Ruben (Selles) and the coaches are doing is really good. The rewards maybe haven’t been there in terms of results in some games but they are a really good team.”

Southampton boss Ruben Selles admits time is running out for his relegation-threatened side as they sit four points from safety with seven games to go.

“It has been desperate from the very first second,” he said. “The only thing is we are running out of time and the games are less and less in our account. We put some good performances but we didn’t transform those into points and hopefully we can change and then start to get some points together with some good performances.

“If we play our game and put in the performance that we need, we have options to win the game. We have a good team in front (of us) but almost every week we have good teams in front.”