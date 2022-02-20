‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Shoots Back At ‘Peacemaker’ Finale Diss – The Hamden Journal

John Cena wasn’t playing Cupid in the season finale of Peacemaker when he took a shot at Arrow.
Thursday’s season finale of the HBO series had a line that crossed over the super hero line. The Peacemaker said Green Arrow “goes to Brony conventions dressed as the back half of Twilight Sparkle with a four-inch-wide butthole drilled in the costume.”
For the uninitiated, a Brony is a male fan of the television series My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. Princess Twilight Sparkle is a horse. A butthole is…well, you know.
The off-color jab was relayed to actor Stephen Amell, who plays the Green Arrow in the now-canceled DC series. Amell now stars as a wrestler on the Starz series Heels.
Amell claimed he hadn’t seen the Peacemaker show in question. However, returning the favor, he dissed actor Cena’s WWE past in a tweet.
“Haven’t seen it. Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on TV,” Amell wrote.
Haven’t seen it. Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on tv. https://t.co/CDE35wi8XX
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 18, 2022