‘Arrow’ Star Colton Haynes Memoir Tells Why He Left The Hit Show – The Hamden Journal

The truth is out there. Arrow’s Colton Haynes has clarified what his exit from the show was really about in a new memoir, Miss Memory Lane (Atria Books).

Haynes, who played Arsenal, sidekick to the Arrow, originally said he wasn’t invited back after Season 7. It seemed to make sense, since he was only in about half of the 22 episodes that season.

Now, the new book reveals that’s not exactly true.

“I had walked away from my full-time job on Arrow at the beginning of the year, supposedly because my contract had ended,” Haynes wrote. “But it was really because I was too depressed and I couldn’t stand working with one of my cast mates.”

He does not reveal who that cast member was.