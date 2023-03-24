‘Arrested Development’ Gets A Reprieve And Will Stay On Netflix – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has decided it’s keeping “Arrested Development” on its platform, reversing a previous announcement that indicated the series would depart in March.

All five seasons of the sitcom starring Jason Bateman were slated to leave the streaming platform on March 15. The Netflix landing page originally confirmed the last day to watch the series as Tuesday, March 14.

But Netflix and 20th Television reached a new licensing deal for the show, keeping it on Netflix. Hulu will also give up streaming rights to the show’s first three seasons later this year, exclusively uniting all of the series under the Netflix roof.

Arrested Development, from 20th Television and Imagine Television, was one of Netflix’s first original comedies. The series, which aired for three seasons on Fox, was brought back to life on Netflix in 2013 with a fourth season and a fifth season that was split into two parts in 2018 and 2019.

From creator Mitch Hurwitz, Arrested Development follows wealthy dysfunctional family the Bluths. In addition to Bateman, the series starred Tony Hale, Portia De Rossi, Will Arnett, Alia Shawkat, David Cross, Jeffrey Tambor, Liza Minnelli, and Jessica Walter.