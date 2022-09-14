Around 100 King Charles’ staffers warned they may lose jobs

Around 100 loyal staffers for King Charles III have been warned they may lose their jobs as his office moves to Buckingham Palace — leaving them “visibly shaken” and “absolutely livid,” according to a report.

The employees — some of whom have worked for Charles for decades — received official written notice that their jobs were on the line during a service of thanks for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, according to The Guardian.

The at-risk staffers are those based at Clarence House, the former royal household for the 73-year-old new monarch that is just walking distance from his new HQ, Buckingham Palace.

The new king’s top aide, Sir Clive Alderton, told staff that “the portfolio of work previously undertaken in this household supporting the former Prince of Wales’s personal interests, former activities and household operations will no longer be carried out” there.

That means, “the household … at Clarence House will be closed down,” he warned in a letter seen by The Guardian.

King Charles III will soon be saying goodbye to many of the loyal staffers who served him for decades. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“It is therefore expected that the need for the posts principally based at Clarence House, whose work supports these areas will no longer be needed,” the king’s private secretary wrote.

“I appreciate that this is unsettling news,” he conceded, offering “support.”

Insiders told the UK paper that the devoted staffers assumed they remain part of Charles’ staff, saying the news came as a complete shock as they worked around the clock to smooth Charles’ accession to the throne.

The at-risk staffers are those based in Clarence House, Charles’ household as heir apparent that is within walking distance from Buckingham Palace. Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

“Everybody is absolutely livid, including private secretaries and the senior team,” one source told The Guardian.

“All the staff have been working late every night since Thursday, to be met with this. People were visibly shaken by it.”

An annual review last year showed that Clarence House employed the full-time equivalent of 101 staff, according to the UK paper.

Exactly which staff will be let go has yet to be finalized, the paper said. In his letter, Alderton said that certain staff providing “direct, close, personal support and advice” to Charles and Queen Consort Camilla would remain.

A Clarence House spokesman confirmed to the UK paper that “the operations of the household of the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have ceased.”

“Our staff have given long and loyal service and, while some redundancies will be unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest number of staff,” the rep insisted.

The royal family has yet to announce where Charles will live as king. Only parts of Buckingham Palace are habitable as it is undergoing major reservicing work that is expected to last years, The Guardian noted

Clarence House confirmed that “the operations of the household of the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have ceased.” Getty Images

However, the palace remains the headquarters of the monarchy and official home of the sovereign.

Charles also has a residence at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate, Highgrove in Gloucestershire, and Llwynywermod, a cottage in Wales.

He may also retain use of Windsor Castle and Sandringham House in Norfolk, both residences favored by his late mother.