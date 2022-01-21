Arnold Schwarzenegger Is ‘Fine’ After Being Involved in a Multi-Car Accident Which Left 1 Person Injured

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle car accident Friday, leaving one woman injured, PEOPLE can confirm.

“He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured,” a rep for the actor told PEOPLE.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that an accident occurred on Sunset Blvd. and Allenford Ave. However, a spokesperson could not say whether anyone was injured.

The former governor of California, 74, was inside of a Yukon that hit a red Toyota Prius, causing the SUV’s airbags to deploy. As first reported by TMZ, his car rolled atop the other vehicle before turning over and rolling onto a Porsche Cayenne.

The individual behind the wheel of the other car, who is said to be an unidentified woman, suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital in an ambulance, according to the outlet.

ABC 7 reported that no one has been arrested, and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor. The news station got an aerial view as an SUV and Prius were being towed from the scene.

Schwarzenegger’s friend Jake Stansfield, who served as the Chairman of the Governor’s Council of Fitness during the star’s time in office, was present when the collision occurred, per TMZ.

The reported accident comes after Schwarzenegger’s divorce from Maria Shriver was finalized on Tuesday, 10 years after they split.

The two settled their divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court, PEOPLE confirmed through court documents.

Shriver, now 66, initially filed for divorce in July 2011 after 25 years of marriage. Two months before the filing, Schwarzenegger, now 74, publicly admitted he had fathered his son Joseph Baena with the family’s longtime housekeeper Mildred Baena.

The Terminator actor and Shriver have four kids together: daughters Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 32, and Christina, 30, and sons Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24. His son Joseph, is also 24.