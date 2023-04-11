Arnold Schwarzenegger Fixes Potholes On Los Angeles Street Decimated By Rain – The Hamden Journal

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s screen persona is, firstly, that of an action hero. Recently, life imitated art as the seven-time Mr. Olympia put his muscles to work on the streets of Los Angeles filling potholes.

Potholes are about as common as palm trees in L.A. these days after the region saw one of its wettest winters on record, with most areas getting twice the normal average rainfall after five years of blistering drought.

The Governator posted a video of himself and several members of what he called “my team” to do some roadwork on what he called a “giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks” in his neighborhood.

“I always say,” wrote Schwarzenegger, “let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

The video shows the Last Action Hero in work boots, a bomber jacket and sunglasses hefting 50 pound bags of blacktop repair material, spreading it, smoothing it, tamping it down and adding sand on top to seal it.

At one point, a woman driving by stops to thank him and the actor replies, “You’re welcome. You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed.”

Along with the video, Schwarzenegger added:

