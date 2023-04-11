Arnold Schwarzenegger fills pothole left behind by LA officials

The pavement was his enemy.

A fed-up Arnold Schwarzenegger took matters into his own hands Tuesday and filled a giant pothole that had been plaguing his Los Angeles neighborhood for weeks.

The former California governor shared a video on Twitter of him and two other men using packaged concrete to repair the road in the Brentwood area set to the sound of some funky tunes.





Arnold Schwarzenegger jumped into action and fixed a pothole that had been plaguing Los Angeles for weeks. @Schwarzenegger/Twitter

“Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go,” Schwarzenegger tweeted.

The 75-year-old — decked out in work boots, a leather jacket and shades — shoveled the blacktop across the street before using a cold patch and drizzling some dirt over the surface to seal the work.

A woman drove past the actor and thanked him for getting his hands dirty.

“You’re welcome. You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed,” Schwarzenegger said.





Schwarzenegger said the massive hole was “screwing up cars and bicycles.” @Schwarzenegger/Twitter

Brentwood residents had made repeated requests for repairs since winter storms created potholes and cracks on local roads weeks before the movie star decided to fix it himself, a spokesperson for Schwarzenegger said.

The former governor said he used skills he gained from the bricklaying business he started with fellow bodybuilder Franco Columbu in 1968 a few years before his role in “Pumping Iron” launched him into international stardom.

Last week, Mayor Karen Brass announced a plan to fix what she called an unprecedented number of damaged streets across Los Angeles caused by historic rainfall.





Schwarzenegger put his bricklaying skills into action. @Schwarzenegger/Twitter

Since Dec. 30, Los Angeles has received 19,692 service requests for repairs, and as of April 6, crews had filled at least 17,549 potholes, officials said.

With Post wires