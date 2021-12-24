Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 25 Tiny Homes to Homeless Veterans

Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Homes He Donated to Vets

Arnold Schwarzenegger/Twitter

Arnold Schwarzenegger is making a difference in the lives of veterans this holiday season.

Schwarzenegger, 74, personally donated 25 homes to veterans in the Los Angeles area who had been previously living on the street, he shared on Twitter Thursday. The former California governor unveiled the homes this week as an early Christmas gift.

“Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA,” he tweeted Thursday. “It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes.”

Schwarzenegger also gave shoutouts to the nonprofit Village for Vets, as well as the Office of the Secretary of Veterans Affairs and American Veterans (AMVets) for their help. “We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem,” he wrote.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Homes He Donated to Vets

Arnold Schwarzenegger/Twitter

Village for Vets provided the homes, which Schwarzenegger made possible with a $250,000 donation, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

The Village for Vets website explains that tiny shelters, like the 25 donated by Schwarzenegger, “provide an elevated standard of living from tent encampments while veterans are on their journey to find permanent housing and stability.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Homes He Donated to Vets

Arnold Schwarzenegger/Twitter

Each home has heat, electricity and air conditioning, AMVets employee Rob Reynolds told FOX 11.

Schwarzenegger said in a follow-up Tweet that acts of kindness are “what Christmas is all about.”

“All of you have the power to do something for someone else this holiday season. It doesn’t have to be big. Just give a few minutes of your time to help someone else,” he continued.

The Terminator star told FOX 11 he was “ecstatic” about the tiny homes, which he described as “the greatest Christmas gift.”

Veteran Bruce Henry Cooper agreed, telling FOX 11 the homes are “a life-saver.”

He also expressed his gratitude towards Schwarzenegger, saying, “He has not forgotten us. Not forgotten anybody.”