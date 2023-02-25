Arnold Palmer Invitational field loaded with 44 of world’s top 50

Another elevated event on the PGA Tour, another loaded field.

44 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will tee it up next week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. No tournament has featured more top 50 players since the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews.

The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings are all in the field, including all 13 winners on Tour this season.

19 of the 20 players in last year’s PIP will be teeing it up at Bay Hill, with Tiger Woods being the only exception.

Golf fans will see the top three players in the world battle it out once again with Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy making the trip to Arnie’s place. Scheffler will look to defend his championship after winning last year’s edition by a single shot over Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Billy Horschel.

Full field list: