Army vet Steven Pringle killed in car crash while delivering free bikes

A Michigan Army veteran was killed in a car crash while delivering bicycles to children affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida, according to local reports.

Steven Pringle, 57, was at an intersection, which was missing a stop sign because of the massive storm, in Punta Gordon when he was struck by another vehicle on Nov. 23.

The tragic accident shook the community, as many viewed Pringle as a respected man who “thrived on helping others,” according to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral costs.

Steven Pringle is captured giving his grandson his first bike. GoFundMe

“I’ve got people reaching out to me saying, ‘Your father changed my son’s life for the better,’” said his son, Jason, 38.

“One lady said, ‘We couldn’t afford a bicycle and your father gave my son a bicycle.’ I was really blown away at the impact that he had.”

Born and raised in Marquette, Mich., Pringle enlisted in the Army and served in Lebanon in the 1980s. But after returning home, he went through some rough times, losing his auto dealership business and eventually living in a camper, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Steve and his girlfriend pose for a selfie photo.

Steve owned loved riding horses, as he owned two of them.



One day, after having an epiphany, Pringle, decided to start his own bike company called “Build a Bicycle — Bike Therapy” in Kingsford, a bicycle shop dedicated to the community and helping veterans suffering from PTSD and addiction.

“He went through a lot of things in his life and he had seen a lot of things, and I think at some point he really found God and really felt like God was with him in everything he did, and he really wanted to do as much good as he could,” his 39-year-old daughter, Torri Pringle, of Peoria, Illinois, said.

A photo of the memorial put up by Steven’s friend at the scene of the accident is shown.

GoFundMe

Pringle is survived by his six children, five grandchildren, his girlfriend Lindsey, his horse Andy, his dog Lacey and his many customers.

A makeshift memorial of a white painted bike was left near the intersection where Pringle was killed, a common memorial to victims of fatal collisions in that area, according to Fox44.