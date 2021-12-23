The Hamden Journal

Army stuns SEC’s Missouri on last-second field goal

Army stuns SEC’s Missouri on last-second field goal

It isn’t as good as beating Navy. However, Army is going to savor its victory over Missouri, from the vaunted SEC, in Wednesday’s Armed Forces Bowl.

The Black Knights of the Hudson got a field goal from Cole Tally on the last place of the game to earn a 24-22 victory as time expired.

Tally was 1-of-4 on attempts of 40 yards or longer before connecting on his game-winner.

He didn’t need a second chance but would have gotten one because the penalty flag that flew was because Missouri had two players wearing No. 6 on the field during the play.

The winning march covered 51 yards over 1:11 and took 8 plays.

It came after Missouri had taken a 22-21 lead on Brady Cook’s 6-yard TD pass to Keke Chism.

The Tigers went for a 2-point conversion but Cook missed a wide-open Dawson Downing with the pass.

Army won the Armed Forces Bowl despite having to use a trio of quarterbacks. The Cadets did have 95 yards passing, including a TD throw from Tyhier Tyler to Brandon Walters in the fourth quarter.

Army, which lost to Navy in its previous game, finished the season at 9-4.

Missouri, the first SEC team to play in a bowl game in 2021, fell to 6-7.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.