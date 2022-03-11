‘Army Of The Dead”s Matthias Schweighöfer Joins ‘Oppenheimer’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Matthias Schweighöfer is set to join the cast of Christopher Nolan’s next film Oppenheimer. The A-list ensemble already includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh and Cillian Murphy, who is set to star in the title role as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who ran the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb. The film will bow on July 21, 2023, a slot typically saved for Nolan films in the past. It’s also roughly two weeks before the anniversary of the dropping of the bomb on Hiroshima. Details behind who Schweighöfer will be playing are unknown at this time.

Universal had no comment.

Universal will distribute Oppenheimer theatrically worldwide and release the film in North America. Nolan will also be producing along with Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Production is currently under way.

Schweighöfer had his first big break in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead as the scene-stealing crack safer, Dieter. Netflix was so high his performance they gave the character a spin-off Army of Thieves that bowed this past October.

He was most recently cast opposite Gal Gadot in Netflix’s Heart Of Stone. He is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.