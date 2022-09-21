Armie Hammer’s estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers says watching the ‘House of Hammer’ docuseries was ‘heartbreaking on so many levels’

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Elizabeth Chambers said watching “House of Hammer” was “heartbreaking on so many levels.”

Armie Hammer’s estranged wife said she was “surprised” by some things in the docuseries.

She said she watched it while her kids were at school with her “support system” around her.

Elizabeth Chambers, who split from Armie Hammer in 2020 after a decade of marriage, said she watched the “House of Hammer” documentary series about Hammer’s life and family and said it was “heartbreaking.”

“It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful,” Chambers told E! News. “But at the same time, it exists.”

“The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity,” Chambers added.

Chambers said she hadn’t planned on watching the series but chose to do so one day after dropping her kids off at school. She said she watched “with my support system around me.”

She said the series is “not appropriate at this time” for her kids, Harper, 7, and Ford, 5.

She added that the docuseries team reached out to her to participate in the show, but she declined.

“They reached out, but, in this process, all that’s mattered and does matter is the kids and our family, and that was not something that was going to be in line with my goals for them,” Chambers said.

Chambers said she was “surprised” by some of the content in the series, which covers allegations of systemic abuse by the men in the Hammer family, dating back to Armie Hammer’s great, great grandfather Julius Hammer.

“I think that’s to be expected,” Chambers said of being surprised.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers attend a Gala together in November 2019.Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GO Campaign

The Discovery+ docuseries explores the actor’s sordid family history in depth.

In it, Hammer’s aunt Casey, who is currently estranged from the rest of the family, reiterated several previous accusations she’s made against the family, including allegations that her father (Hammer’s grandfather), Julian, sexually abused her as a child.

“You don’t just wake up one day and become a monster,” Casey Hammer told Insider in August. “It’s a learned behavior, and that’s why I wasn’t shocked by a lot of what was happening.”

Hammer’s ex-girlfriend, Courtney Vucekovich, also spoke about the “trauma” she said she experienced during her relationship with Hammer. The app founder accused Hammer of once tying her up during a sexual encounter against her consent.

As Insider previously reported, Vucekovich also shared messages that she said were sent to her by the actor that read, “I am 100% a cannibal” and “I want to eat you.”

Hammer’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

