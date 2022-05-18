Armie Hammer’s alleged sex crimes — and his family scandals — are focus of new series

Allegations against actor Armie Hammer will be investigated in a new true-crime special. (Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)

A new true-crime special coming to ID and Discovery+ will take a deeper look at not just Armie Hammer’s alleged sex crimes, but also his family tree of scandals.

As first reported by Variety on Wednesday, the tentatively titled “House of Hammer” will investigate multiple controversies across five generations of Hammer’s family, using a “trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members” to examine “a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild.”

The son of businessman Michael Hammer and the great-grandson of oil magnate Armand Hammer, the “Call Me by Your Name” actor had a swift fall from grace after he was accused in 2021 of raping a woman. The woman, identified as Effie, said Hammer assaulted her for over four hours on April 24, 2017, slamming her head against a wall and beating her feet.

“I tried to get away, but he wouldn’t let me. I thought that he was going to kill me,” Effie said last year via video call alongside her attorney. “He then left with no concern for my well-being. I was completely in shock and couldn’t believe someone I loved did that to me. I tried so hard to justify his actions, even to the point of responding to him in a way that did not reflect my true feelings.”

Months prior, an Instagram account called @Houseofeffie publicly accused Hammer of sexual misconduct, and multiple other women followed suit. Hammer has denied the claims, dismissing them as “bulls—.”

“[I]n light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” the actor said at the time. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

He was subsequently dropped by his talent agency William Morris Endeavor and withdrew from “Shotgun Wedding,” a romantic comedy he was set to work on alongside Jennifer Lopez.

Story continues

Hammer, who reportedly entered a rehab facility last June, was investigated by the sex-crimes division of the Los Angeles Police Department. The findings were sent to the county district attorney’s office in December and have not yet been made public.

He most recently appeared in Kenneth Branagh’s “Death on the Nile,” though allegations against Hammer loomed over the film when it was released in February.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.