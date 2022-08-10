Armie Hammer hit with more disturbing allegations in docuseries ‘House of Hammer’

Armie Hammer and the Hammer family are the subject of a new investigative docuseries that puts the embattled actor’s private life back in the spotlight. Discovery+ debuted the shocking trailer for House of Hammer on Wednesday in which two of Armie’s exes speak on camera about alleged abuse.

Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison share alleged messages and voice notes from Armie that detail his purported sexual and cannibalistic fantasies, which set off a social media firestorm last year.

“I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use,” reads one alleged message from the actor to Morrison. “And seeing if they will f*** strangers for me.”

A voice memo from a man who sounds like Armie is also played: “My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and then being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you.”

The trailer reveals an Instagram message Armie supposedly wrote to a woman in which he allegedly says he’s “100% a cannibal” and “I want to eat you.”

Armie Hammer’s exes and alleged victims speak out in new docuseries House of Hammer. (Photo: WireImage)

“He pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time. You’re his, completely,” says Vucekovich in the trailer. She dated the Death on the Nile star in 2020. Vucekovich was one of the first women to speak out after graphic DMs were leaked in January 2021. She claimed during their relationship he spoke about his desire to break her ribs and “eat” them.

In the House of Hammer trailer, a handwritten note is shown that reads: “I am going to bite the f*** out of you.” Photos of ropes are also flashed on screen.

“He just acted mad,” adds Vucekovich. “The ropes were around your neck, your wrists, your ankles, you’re just completely immobilized. I was closing my eyes until it ended.”

Armie, the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer, was accused of rape last year, but after a Los Angeles Police Department investigation, no charges were filed by the district attorney’s office. The actor has vehemently denied any claims of sexual abuse and maintained through his lawyer sexual encounters were consensual. He went to treatment for six months for for drug, alcohol and sex issues.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Armie’s attorney for comment on the new docuseries, but did not immediately receive a response.

“Each episode of House of Hammer will shine a light on a depraved pattern of abuse that extends far beyond the accusations brought against the disgraced actor. Coupled with a trove of incredible archival footage, the docuseries weaves together a chilling story of the dysfunction and wickedness that grow behind decades of power and money,” reads a press release for the three-part series.

The actor’s aunt Casey Hammer participates in the show and lifts the curtain on the alleged horrors that went on in her family for decades. Casey self published a book in 2015 titled Surviving My Birthright, in which she claimed that her father sexually abused her as a child.

“I’m about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family,” she declares in the trailer.

House of Hammer premieres on Discovery+ on Sept. 2.