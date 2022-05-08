Armed Forces of Ukraine make extraordinary efforts to create opportunity to deblockade Mariupol

KATERYNA TISHCHENKO — SUNDAY, 8 MAY 2022, 19:30

The Armed Forces are making extraordinary efforts to create an opportunity to end the military blockade of Mariupol in the near future, but so far their efforts have not succeeded.

Source: Adviser to the Head of the President’s Office Mykhailo Podoliak in a media comment

Quote: “As for the issue of the military deblockade of Mariupol, this is a question for the Armed Forces of Ukraine alone. If even one opportunity arises to deblockade by military means, the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will use it.

Today, the Armed Forces are making super efforts to create such an opportunity in the near future. But the question of military measures and plans is definitely not a subject for public discussion.”

Details: Podoliak stressed that the authorities are doing everything possible to rescue the Ukrainian military from Azovstal and advised Ukrainians to take this issue not to the [Ukrainian] authorities, but to world leaders and societies in Western countries.

Quote: “The defenders of Azovstal – the guys from Azov, the police, the border patrol service, [and] the military have become a living symbol of Ukraine. We are doing everything to save them.

In my opinion, the public’s energy today should be directed not to the military-political leadership within [our] country, because we are maximally focused on finding solutions, but instead to the societies of Western countries, world leaders and international organisations. So they in turn also put pressure on the Russian side. Especially those who have had excellent business and lobbying relationships with them for years. Stand with us. Become a mediator. Prove to the Russians that reputation and humanism matter.”