An Arm IPO would be the largest chip IPO ever.

Nvidia



‘s agreement to buy the microprocessor design house Arm appears dead. While both sides have continued to publicly support the transaction, the Federal Trade Commission’s opposition to the transaction as anti-competitive makes closing the proposed deal highly unlikely.

With few obvious alternative buyers once you weed out others with similar or worse competitive hurdles — it’s hard to see





Intel



(ticker: INTC),





Advanced Micro Devices



(AMD)





Broadcom



(AVGO) or





Qualcomm



(QCOM) getting a regulatory thumbs up — there is growing suspicion on the Street that Arm parent





SoftBank Group



(SFTBY) will decide to spin off the company in an initial public offering.