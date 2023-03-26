Arlington Renegades fall to San Antonio Brahmas, 15-9, as offense sputters again

The San Antonio Brahmas used two fourth-quarter field goals to beat the Arlington Renegades, 15-9, at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday.

The loss dropped the Renegades to 3-3 midway through the XFL season. The Brahmas improved to 2-4 and avenged a loss to the Renegades last week.

Most critically was the 10 Renegades’ penalties for 106 yards.

“Not very good football at this point of the year,” said Coach Bob Stoops. “We ought to be cleaner than that and smarter than that.”

It was the same story for the Renegades: A strong stingy defense, an inept offense.

Arlington allowed just 162 yards, while picking up 249.

However, Parker Romo snapped a 9-9 tie with fourth-quarter field goals of 45 and 56 yards. He also booted a 29-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Arlington trailed 9-0 at halftime, but tied the score in the third quarter on Taylor Russolino’s 53-yard field goal and Drew Plitt’s 16-yard touchdown pass to LuJuan Winningham.

Plitt completed 10 of 16 passes for 163 yards; Kyle Sloter completed 6 of 13 passes for 23 yards.

De’Voon Smith led the Renegades’ ground game with 42 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Arlington hosts the Seattle Sea Dragons (4-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Choctaw Stadium.