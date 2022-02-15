The Hamden Journal

Ark’s Cathie Wood Walks the Walk, Buys Tech Including Block, Roblox

Star investor Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management isn’t just talking the talk in her investing. She’s also walking the walk.

Wood has said in recent weeks that she’s not giving up on her speculative technology growth stocks. Their recent declines are temporary and only have made their prices more attractive, she maintains.

And she has acted on that view by purchasing some of these stocks. Ark’s flagship fund, Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK) – Get ARK Innovation ETF Report, has snagged more than $400 million of them in the past two weeks, The Wall Street Journal reports. 

