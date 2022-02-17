The Hamden Journal

Ark’s Cathie Wood Makes the Case for Her Stocks

Star investor Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management has been adamant in recent weeks that the decline of tech stocks represents a buying opportunity rather than a sign of distress.

She defended her holdings of streaming platform Roku  (ROKU) – Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report, online videogame platform Roblox  (RBLX) – Get Roblox Corp. Class A Report and video meeting service Zoom Video (ZM) – Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report in an interview with CNBC Thursday.

On Wednesday, Ark purchased 454,667 shares of Roblox, recently valued at about $24.7 million. Ark bought on a day when Roblox stock fell 27%, after it reported worse-than-expected earnings.

