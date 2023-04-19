Arkansas to host North Texas tight end transfer on official visit

One of those pieces is an experienced tight end, and Arkansas will host North Texas tight end transfer Var’Keyes Gumms on an official visit over the weekend. He made the announcement on Twitter.

With the transfer portal reopened until April 30, the Arkansas coaching staff is still in need of some key pieces before the Hogs open the season September 2 against Western Carolina.

A native of Houston, Gumms has spent two seasons with the Mean Green. He appeared in three games in 2021, recording no stats, and exploded in 2022, hauling in 34 receptions for 458 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound tight end entered the transfer portal March 23 and reported an offer from Arkansas on April 15. He has also picked up offers from Oregon, BYU, Colorado, West Virginia and others.

During the first transfer window in December and January, Arkansas hosted another tight end with similar stats from North Texas in Jake Roberts, but he committed to Baylor.

In last year’s recruiting class, the Razorbacks picked up two four-star prospects in Luke Hasz of Bixby, Oklahoma, and Shamar Easter of Ashdown, but another pass-catcher with college experience would shore up the position well.

Gumms will have multiple years of eligibility at his next stop.